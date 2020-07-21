Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes Montefiore Health System

IRVING, Texas, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today that Montefiore Health System has become the 39th member of its Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™. The Alliance is a collaborative network of leading cancer centers that demonstrate a commitment to precision medicine. These centers work together to advance comprehensive cancer profiling and establish standards of care for molecular testing in oncology through conducting research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that advance the clinical outcomes of patients with cancer.

As the University Hospital for Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore is nationally recognized for clinical excellence in adult and pediatric oncology care — breaking new ground in research, training the next generation of healthcare leaders and delivering patient-centered care. Montefiore aims to maximize treatment outcomes and quality of life for people of all ages, while researching prevention, diagnostics and treatment for all types of cancers.

"The true power of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance is the collective contributions of each member institution toward improving the quality of personalized therapeutic insights in cancer treatment," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "Caris looks forward to working with Montefiore and its team of internationally recognized physicians and researchers who have a proud legacy of transforming laboratory discoveries into clinical practice in furthering this mission."

Through the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance, Montefiore will partner with other notable cancer centers and academic institutions to broaden patient access to precision cancer care, have early access to Caris MAI™ (Molecular Artificial Intelligence) offerings, and establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through the Caris Molecular Intelligence® platform, physicians from Montefiore will be able to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. Additionally, the institute's researchers will partner with other Alliance members to contribute to and publish data as well as advance collaborative clinical trials.

"Our clinician-scientists are dedicated to bringing the most sophisticated treatment options to our patients and by joining the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance, we will be able to gain more insights into the genetic make-up of tumors and offer more tailored treatment options than ever before," said David Loeb, M.D., Ph.D., Chief, Division of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, and Cellular Therapy at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore and professor of Pediatrics and professor of Developmental and Molecular Biology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance comprises 39 academic, hospital and community-based cancer institutions, including 14 NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers. The Alliance now includes over 2,200 physicians, spanning more than 440 locations, who provide services for over 350,000 people with cancer each year. Caris Precision Oncology Alliance members also have access to the Caris Pharmatech oncology trial network, which can help reduce the time it takes to identify and connect appropriate patients with novel targeted cancer therapies in clinical development.

"We have only scratched the surface of being able to personalize cancer treatments based on each person's individual tumor makeup," said Roman Perez-Soler, M.D. chairman, department of oncology at Montefiore, chief of the division of medical oncology at Montefiore and Einstein, and professor of medicine and of molecular pharmacology at Einstein. "Through our partnership with Caris we are already expanding access to more clinical trials and look forward to entering collaborations that advance science and bring the very best care to our patients."

"Montefiore is one of New York's premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in cutting-edge precision medicine, research and therapeutic offerings," said Brian J. Brille, Vice Chairman of Caris Life Sciences. "The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance continues to grow in new and meaningful ways by partnering with cancer centers like Montefiore, which is devoted to advancing individualized cancer research and treatments and delivering comprehensive care to patients and their families."

