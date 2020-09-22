Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes UT Southwestern Medical Center

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today that the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, one of the nation's top academic medical centers, has joined Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance™. The Alliance is a collaborative network of leading cancer centers that demonstrate a commitment to precision medicine. These centers work together to advance comprehensive cancer profiling and establish standards of care for molecular testing in oncology through conducting research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that advance the clinical outcomes of patients with cancer.

The Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center at UT Southwestern harnesses the sharpest minds in cancer research and clinical care, providing an industry-leading breadth of cancer treatment options to patients in Texas, and the Southwest. The Simmons Cancer Center is the only NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center in North Texas and one of just five in the entire Southwest, ranking the center among the most elite cancer centers in the U.S.

"The Precision Oncology Alliance continues to partner with top-tier cancer centers to leverage the latest findings in cancer research and therapeutic developments by our member institutions for the benefit of cancer patients all over the country," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "The depth of expertise of UT Southwestern faculty and their commitment to improving the outcomes of patients with cancer is in alignment with Caris' vision of how the POA can transform the lives of our patients positively. Our collaboration will further our collective mission to support and create evidence-based data that establishes molecular testing as a key component in precision cancer care."

Through the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance, UT Southwestern will partner with other prominent cancer centers and academic institutions to broaden patient access to precision cancer care, have early access to Caris MAI™ (Molecular Artificial Intelligence) offerings, and establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. Additionally, the institute's researchers will partner with other Alliance members to contribute to and publish data as well as advance collaborative clinical trials.

"The Simmons Cancer Center at UT Southwestern is recognized as not only one of the elite cancer centers in Texas, but in the country, for patient care, research and education," said David D. Halbert, Chairman and CEO of Caris Life Sciences. "We are excited to partner with UT Southwestern to support new and ongoing investigations into cancer at the molecular level and transform the quality of patient care in our home of North Texas."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance comprises over 40 academic, hospital and community-based cancer institutions, including 16 NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers. Caris Precision Oncology Alliance members also have access to the Caris Pharmatech oncology trial network, which can help reduce the time it takes to identify and connect appropriate patients with novel targeted cancer therapies in clinical development.

Find out more about the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance at: www.CarisLifeSciences.com/collaboration.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. MI Exome™ whole exome sequencing with 22,000 DNA genes, and MI Transcriptome™ whole transcriptome sequencing with 22,000 RNA genes along with cancer-related pathogens, bacteria, viruses and fungi analysis run on every patient provides the most comprehensive and clinically relevant DNA and RNA profiling available on the market.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Caris MAI™ (Molecular Artificial Intelligence) that combines its innovative service offerings, Caris Molecular Intelligence® with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Caris Pharmatech is changing the paradigm and streamlines the clinical trial process by assisting biopharma companies with accessing research-ready oncology sites for clinical trials. With over 200 research sites within the Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time (JIT) Oncology Network, biopharma companies can identify and enroll more patients, faster. Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time Clinical Trial Solutions focus on rapid site activation and patient enrollment to streamline the drug development process. By implementing Caris' Just-In-Time Trial-Matching System, Caris will automatically match patients to clinical trials and sites can be activated and eligible to enroll patients within one week.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences has offices in Phoenix, Denver, New York, and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

