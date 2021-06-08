CARISMA Therapeutics Appoints Richard Morris as Chief Financial Officer

PHILADELPHIA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CARISMA Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, announced today that Richard Morris has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Morris has more than 25 years of experience in building and growing successful biotech organizations with a track record of delivering corporate value through capital fundraising (including IPOs), financial strategy and operations execution, and business development efforts.

"Richard's extensive experience in driving companies' transformations through different stages of their life cycles will be critical as we progress as a clinical stage company and beyond," said Steven Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of CARISMA. "We are excited to welcome someone who has such a breadth of experience and is as committed to building CARISMA to impact patients' lives as much as the rest of our leadership team."

Mr. Morris joins CARISMA from Passage Bio where, as CFO, he was instrumental in transforming the genetic medicines company from a private start-up to a public development stage company. Before that, he was the Executive Vice President and CFO for Context Therapeutics; he also was CFO for Vitae Pharmaceuticals, acquired by Allergan in 2016, and held several senior financial roles at ViroPharma, acquired by Shire in 2013. Earlier in Mr. Morris' career, he worked in in the healthcare assurance practice at KPMG. He received his Bachelor of Science in accounting at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, PA and is a certified public accountant.

"CARISMA Therapeutics continues to prove itself as the leader in the immunotherapy space and I am thrilled to be joining the team during this pivotal moment as the Company advances its mission to becoming the first company to develop CAR-Macrophage-based treatments for patients with advanced solid tumors," said Mr. Morris. "I am looking forward to being a part of CARISMA's next chapter."

About CARISMA Therapeutics Inc.

CARISMA Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. CARISMA Therapeutics is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com

