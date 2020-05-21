Carisma Therapeutics to Present and Meet with Potential Investors at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences
May 21, 2020, 10:49 ET
PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that the company will present and take meetings at upcoming virtual healthcare investor conferences in May and June 2020.
- 6th Annual Digital Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum, May 26-27, 2020:
- Carisma will take meetings and Steven Kelly, CEO, will present virtually on May 27, 2020, at 11:00 am EST. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast.
- Jefferies Healthcare Conference, June 2-4, 2020:
- Carisma will take meetings and Steven Kelly, CEO, will present virtually on June 3, 2020, at 4:00 pm EST. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast.
- BIO Digital, June 8-12, 2020:
- Carisma will take meetings for the duration of the digital conference.
- Xcelerating Life Sciences: Becoming the Cell & Gene Therapy Hub, June 11, 2020:
- Michael Klichinsky, Co-founder and Vice President of Discovery Research, will present virtually on June 11, 2020, at 2:00 pm EST. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast.
About Carisma Therapeutics Inc.
Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Carisma Therapeutics is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com
To schedule investor meetings with Carisma Therapeutics, please contact:
Kara Collins
215-847-3440
[email protected]
SOURCE Carisma Therapeutics Inc.
