Carisma Therapeutics to Present and Meet with Potential Investors at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that the company will present and take meetings at upcoming virtual healthcare investor conferences in May and June 2020.

6 th Annual Digital Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum, May 26-27, 2020 :

Annual Digital Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum, : Carisma will take meetings and Steven Kelly , CEO, will present virtually on May 27, 2020 , at 11:00 am EST . The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast.

, CEO, will present virtually on , at . The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast. Jefferies Healthcare Conference, June 2-4, 2020 :

: Carisma will take meetings and Steven Kelly , CEO, will present virtually on June 3, 2020 , at 4:00 pm EST . The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast.

, CEO, will present virtually on , at . The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast. BIO Digital, June 8-12, 2020 :

: Carisma will take meetings for the duration of the digital conference.

Xcelerating Life Sciences: Becoming the Cell & Gene Therapy Hub, June 11, 2020 :

: Michael Klichinsky , Co-founder and Vice President of Discovery Research, will present virtually on June 11, 2020 , at 2:00 pm EST . The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast.

About Carisma Therapeutics Inc.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Carisma Therapeutics is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com

