Carl A. Anderson, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Issues Statement on Mexico City Policy Rescindment

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement by Carl A. Anderson, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus, regarding today's action by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. to rescind the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance Policy, also known as the Mexico City Policy:

"President Biden's decision to rescind the Mexico City Policy ignores the opinion of most Americans. The Mexico City Policy acknowledges the decades-long tradition in the United States of not using taxpayer dollars to perform or promote abortion. Our 2021 Knights of Columbus/Marist poll, released earlier this week, found that more than three-quarters of Americans agree that public funds should not be used to fund abortion abroad. This supermajority of Americans includes 55% of Democrats, 85% of independents, and 64% of pro-choice respondents. This result, found consistently over several years, demonstrates that this executive action does not unite Americans but instead is contrary to an area of bipartisan consensus in an otherwise divisive issue."

SOURCE Knights of Columbus

Related Links

www.kofc.org

