Carl M. Johnson Named to the National Black Lawyers Association's 'Top 40 Under 40' Attorneys in Illinois List

CHICAGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novack and Macey LLP is pleased to announce that Carl M. Johnson has been named to the National Black Lawyers Association's "Top 40 Under 40" Attorneys in Illinois list for 2020. The National Black Lawyers Association is a professional and educational organization whose mission is to promote its members as subject-matter experts, create a national network of the nation's premier African-American attorneys, and facilitate the exchange of timely information to enable its members to maintain their status as leaders. The annual honor, which is based on peer nominations and extensive third-party research, recognizes 40 attorneys under the age of 40 from each state or region who have an outstanding reputation among peers, the judiciary, and the public.

Commercial Litigation Associate

Co-founding partner Eric N. Macey said, "Carl is an extremely talented attorney who exemplifies legal excellence and is highly respected by his colleagues and peers. He is well-deserving of this recognition."

Carl's practice focuses on commercial litigation where he represents clients in federal and state courts in matters involving business torts, partnership disputes, real estate, commercial contracts, and employment litigation. "I appreciate the NBL's dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion within the legal profession," Carl said. "I feel honored to be included in this prestigious group."

Carl graduated from Yale University in 2010 and received his J.D. from Columbia Law School in 2014. He was a founding member of the Columbia Law School Writing Center and a member of the Environmental Law Clinic. During law school, Carl served as a judicial extern to the Honorable Deborah A. Batts of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and the Honorable Michael B. Hyman of the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, Chancery Division.

Media Contact:

Joni Radaszewski

Marketing Director

312.516.5612

[email protected]

Related Images

carl-m-johnson.jpg

Carl M. Johnson

Commercial Litigation Associate

Related Links

Carl M. Johnson

SOURCE Novack and Macey LLP

Related Links

https://www.novackmacey.com

