Carl Stockholm Joins LeaseLock as VP of Enterprise Sales

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the first and only nationwide A-rated lease insurance provider that totally eliminates security deposits, surety bonds and guarantors in rental housing, today announced Carl Stockholm has joined the company as Vice President of Enterprise Sales for the West Region.

The multifamily and institutional industries are well known to Stockholm. From 2013 to 2015, he served as Vice President of Institutional Business Development at RealPage where he was responsible for working with multifamily operators and institutional owners to accelerate growth. In the process of doubling annual sales for RealPage's Institutional division, he built an extensive network of trusted relationships.

Stockholm's successful sales leadership extends to both the technology and software industries. Most recently, he served as Director of Enterprise Sales at Avalara, a $6 billion market cap SaaS company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

"We could not be more excited about bringing Carl's leadership, personality, experience, expertise and strong industry relationships to LeaseLock," said Ed Wolff, Chief Revenue Officer of LeaseLock. "This is a particularly dynamic time for our industry and company. As legislation grows to address affordability, more operators are realizing the advantages of eliminating security deposits to create a modern lease experience while securing real protection against rent loss. Carl's addition to our team will no doubt further accelerate our incredible growth."

LeaseLock is rolling out across more than 1 million rental units operated by NMHC Top 50 Managers, including Greystar, Pinnacle, Avenue5 Residential and Bell Partners.

LeaseLock integrates with all major property management systems, including Yardi, RealPage Entrata and MRI.

About LeaseLock

LeaseLock helps the world find home. Powered by insurance technology, LeaseLock delivers a modern lease experience for rental housing—faster, simpler and more affordable.

Headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA, LeaseLock totally eliminates all deposits, bonds and guarantors. Renters pay an affordable monthly fee that generates over $5,000 in coverage for the property on every lease. Renters save thousands of dollars at move-in, while properties increase occupancy, reduce bad debt, and eliminate deposit administration and liability.

LeaseLock has insured over $300 million in leases and is backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. LeaseLock has secured $25 million from leading insurance, technology and real estate venture funds including Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Wildcat Venture Partners and Moderne Ventures. For more information, please visit www.leaselock.com .

