Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP Donates Furniture to Several Local Charities

With the move to the new building, CPM had a lot of beautiful office furnishings not needed in the new space. Before the move, CPM firm administrator, Sally McCarley, worked with several local charities who needed updated furniture. "CPM was happy to be able to donate a large amount of furniture to local charities, such as Star House, Special Olympics Ohio and First Community Church. We also donated curtains to Seton Parish in Pickerington, which will be used to make blankets for the homeless," said McCarley. McCarley further stated, "Although moving during a pandemic made things more challenging, we were able to work with a great group of people at each organization and effectively coordinated this effort. We are delighted our furniture can be repurposed with these great organizations."

Star House, a 24/7 social service agency, operates Central Ohio's only drop-in center for youth, ages 14 – 24, who are experiencing homelessness. Ann Bischoff, CEO, said, "We are grateful for the donation of a conference table and chairs. When we can convene in our conference room again, the new furniture will be used for important meetings and client programming, such as a group focused on human trafficking prevention."

Special Olympics Ohio provides year-round sports training and competition in 18 different sports for nearly 22,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. "We couldn't be more grateful for the furniture donation. It has given our office such an amazing lift during these challenging times and allows us to dedicate our fundraising dollars to where they are needed most…in support of our athletes," said Jessica Stewart, CEO.

CPM has been providing legal excellence to businesses, families and individuals for over 50 years. The attorneys at CPM provide skilled guidance in the areas of Business Law, Litigation, Employment, Family Wealth & Estate Planning, Real Estate, Banking, Taxation, Securities and Insurance Law.

