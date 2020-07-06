Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP Launches Racial Justice Challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP (CPM) is making the initial contribution to develop the Racial Justice Work Group (RJWG), a joint effort by the Legal Aid Society of Columbus (LASC) and the Ohio State Legal Services Association (OSLSA). With a goal of raising $75,000, the Racial Justice Challenge calls on other law firms, businesses and individuals to join CPM in supporting the RJWG and its mission to advance racial equity by providing crucial legal services to local black and minority community members.

"Though our day-to-day work has always advanced racial justice causes, it wasn't until CPM approached us here at LASC and OSLSA that we developed the Racial Justice Work Group initiative," said Kate McGarvey, Executive Director of the Ohio State Legal Services Association. "We see racial injustices in the systems where we work, and we can and need to do more to combat those injustices. The RJWG will help us do exactly that."

The RJWG will be a team of lawyers from LASC and OSLSA who challenge discrimination in education, housing, fair lending, abusive debt collection, environmental justice and public education. With a member from each substantive law firm and leadership from a senior attorney with community lawyering experience, the RJWG will address issues that disproportionately and negatively impact minorities, including issues of police misconduct.

Through their extensive community law experience, an expanded community engagement plan, and connections with local partners and advocates, the LASC and OSLSA will guide the RJWG to help black and minority community members in meaningful and responsive ways.

"We're grateful to be able to partner with the LASC and OSLSA on this important effort," said Jane Higgins Marx, Administrative Partner at Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP. "Our firm has a history of volunteering legal expertise to the impoverished in our community. Especially at this moment in time, the CPM team wants to advance racial equity by helping the RJWG deliver excellent legal services that make a real difference. We challenge our legal colleagues and other concerned partners across Columbus to join us in this cause."

Donations to the Racial Justice Challenge can be made via check payable to the Ohio State Legal Services Association at 1108 City Park Avenue, Suite 200, Columbus, Ohio 43206. Online gifts may also be made at https://www.oslsa.org/donate/.

CPM has been providing legal excellence to businesses, families and individuals for over 50 years. The attorneys at CPM provide skilled guidance in the areas of Banking, Business Law, Employment, Family Wealth & Estate Planning, Insurance Law, Litigation, Real Estate, Securities and Taxation.

