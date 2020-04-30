Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP Moving Its Offices to Grandview Yard

The new building features a glass atrium entrance and windows that run nearly from floor to ceiling, allowing natural light to illuminate work areas. The innovative design of the office will enhance the ability of CPM attorneys, paralegals, and administrative staff to collaborate and will include a flexible workspace with a fireplace.

The new space offers eight conference rooms of various sizes and a media room to accommodate meetings. CPM will offer one of its meeting rooms for community use. This room is named after founding partner, Richard V. Patchen, and can seat up to 10 people. The adjacent parking lot will also provide ample, free surface parking for clients and guests.

Moving a business is challenging at the best of times but moving during a pandemic made things a little more interesting for the firm. CPM Attorney and Administrative Partner Jane Higgins Marx said, "We had our air filters changed before we moved in, and we made sure our suite and common areas were disinfected with cleaning products approved by the CDC to kill COVID-19. We're also supplying masks to our staff."

Marx went on to add, "The good news is that our floor plan and furniture selections allow for social distancing to be achieved in all areas of our new office. Traffic will be one-way in all hallways of our suite, with one door as the entry and one door as the exit. Prior to the move, we provided our employees with virtual moving plans and assigned staggered packing and unpacking time. We even used FaceTime to clean out files."

Before the Ohio Department of Health issued its official stay-at-home orders, CPM had already acted to implement several safety precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its offices. In addition to social distancing and increased hygiene standards, CPM limited office access to employees only. The firm adopted technology in place of in-person meetings and asked employees and Partners who could work from home to do so. Deemed an essential business, CPM remained open during the stay-at-home orders and met with clients via telecommunications.

For over 50 years, Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP has concentrated on responsively serving the legal and business needs of Central Ohio businesses and their owners and executives. The attorneys at Carlile Patchen & Murphy provide skilled guidance in the areas of Business Law, Litigation, Employment, Family Wealth & Estate Planning, Real Estate, Banking, Taxation, Securities and Insurance.

All firm telephone numbers will remain the same; and you will still be able to reach CPM's main line at 614-228-6135. The Dublin office will continue to serve clients at 535 Metro Place South.

