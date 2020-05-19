Carlisle Construction Materials Changes Name of Its Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers (CASE) Business

CARLISLE, Pa., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlisle Construction Materials, an operating segment of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL), announced today that it is changing the name of its CASE business from Accella Polyurethane Systems to Carlisle Polyurethane Systems (CPS). Carlisle acquired the Accella Performance Materials family of companies in November 2017 which included spray foam insulation, tire fill, and CASE businesses. In 2019, the spray foam insulation business was rebranded to Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation and tire fill into Carlisle TyrFil. This name change to Carlisle Polyurethane Systems will complete the evolutionary process to incorporate the CASE business into the Carlisle family of companies.

Carlisle Polyurethane Systems brings to the industry a premier level of product innovation, technology, and above all else; customer service. CPS is driven to answer your unmet needs. Whether delivering project-based solutions or creating economic value through differentiated technology, it is the goal of CPS to deliver a polyurethane solution to help solve your problems with the speed and scale to meet your most challenging demands. Carlisle Polyurethane Systems will continue to focus on foams, surface and specialty coatings, binders, casting resins, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers.

A unique combination of service, the premium Carlisle Experience customers have come to expect, technical support, and customized solutions differentiates Carlisle Polyurethane Systems. For most every spray, pour, and cast application customers might require; CPS has advanced problem-solving solutions to ensure that its material will match specific application needs. By partnering with customers, CPS can fully support various polyurethane system needs and provide the right solution at the right time. This degree of tailored customization – and a commitment to not only meet, but also exceed, the expectations of a diverse base of customers in multi-disciplinary industries – sets Carlisle Polyurethane Systems apart from nearly every other polyurethane chemistry space player.

"The Carlisle brand represents industry-leading innovation, supply chain excellence, and customer problem-solving and we are thrilled to leverage those attributes; as well as the storied history of our parent company; in our new name," stated Bill Brengel, Vice President and General Manager for Carlisle Polyurethane Systems. "This name change completes the evolutionary process to incorporate our CASE polyurethane business into the Carlisle family of companies."

Carlisle noted no changes in product formulations or credentials are planned with this name change.

For more information, please visit www.carlisleps.com.

About Carlisle Polyurethane Systems

Carlisle Polyurethane Systems is a brand of Carlisle Construction Materials, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL). Carlisle Polyurethane Systems offers innovative high-performance polyurethane products that include binders, flexible and rigid foams, elastomers, casting resins, surface and specialty coatings, and adhesives. These systems span a wide variety of industrial, commercial, and consumer product applications.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining an entrepreneurial management style under a center-led framework with a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of responsible stewardship and continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle's markets include commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, architectural metal, aerospace, medical technologies, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, and construction. Carlisle's worldwide team of employees generated $4.8 billion in revenues in 2019.

SOURCE Carlisle Construction Materials

Related Links

https://www.carlisleps.com/

