Carlos Bravo's new book Ambrosia: A Manos Llenas, an evocative collection of poems that emanate with grace and wisdom that refreshes the soul

The versatility of Carlos Bravo and the fluidity of his writing style are due not only to his upbringing and scholastic education in Bogotá, Colombia, the United States, Spain, France, and Italy, but also his exquisite taste for reading and the written word. They are the result of his vast experience as a language teacher. It is the author's wish that the reader, with each poem, experiences the feeling of his work."

Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Bravo's new book Ambrosia: A Manos Llenas will envelop the readers with incomparable warmth and mirth that ushers in blessing and purpose through powerful poems that reflect life's quaintness.

Consumers who wish to be enraptured by feelings of awe can purchase Ambrosia: A Manos Llenas in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

