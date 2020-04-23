Carlos "CJ" Santos Joins Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board

BALTIMORE, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlos "CJ" Santos, an Associate at Nemphos Braue LLC, has joined the board of directors for the Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce promotes the establishment, growth, prosperity, and retention of Hispanic businesses in the State of Maryland.

"It is an honor to be part of this board of incredible Hispanic leaders in Maryland. I am excited to support the Chamber's efforts to promote business opportunities, and provide resources and mentorship, for the state's Hispanic businesses," shares Santos.

In his role at Nemphos Braue, Santos represents emerging and mature private companies and venture capital investors, and frequently represents clients in private company mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, and debt-financing. He also handles a variety of matters relating to corporate governance, general corporate issues, and business law, and advises emerging and mature private companies across an array of industries, including technology, automotive, healthcare, insurance, and construction.

"CJ's commitment to not only our clients, but also to the growth of Maryland's Hispanic businesses demonstrates his determination and drive in helping businesses flourish. His expertise in corporate governance, private equity transactions, and debt-financing will make him a great asset to the Chamber," states Founding Member George Nemphos.

SOURCE Nemphos Braue