Carlos DeOliveira to Attend 2018 Musclecontest Brazil

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlos "Caike" DeOliveria, IFBB Pro Men's Physique Competitor from Boston, Massachusetts, member of Team Ventura and current NFC Champion will attend 2018 Musclecontest Brazil on Aug. 11 and 12, 2018. Recently signed by David Whitaker of the Mon Ethos Pro Agency as a fitness model and athlete, Carlos will make his professional debut in Brazil, his native homeland.

Mon Ethos Pro Consulting

Caike recently attended the 2018 NPC Championship in Las Vegas where he won Top Overall in the Men's Physique Competition. "I am very pleased with my showing in Las Vegas. I felt super confident going into the competition and just kept focus throughout the event and it all paid off," Carlos said. "Caike represents that next level athlete that Mon Ethos likes to represent because they bring a higher level of commitment and effort," says David Whitaker, President of Mon Ethos Pro.

Carlos looks forward to returning to Brazil, his native homeland. When Carlos was 11 months old, his parents immigrated to the United States, with Carlos remaining in Brazil to live with a family friend. It wasn't until Carlos was 11 years old that he was finally reunited with his parents.

The 2018 Musclecontest Brazil competition will be held in São Paulo, Brazil on Aug. 11 and 12, 2018.

Media & Agent Contact:



Mon Ethos Pro Consulting



Phone: 855-451-5855



Email: press@monethos.com

Related Links

Mon Ethos Pro

Personal Website

SOURCE Mon Ethos Pro Consulting

Related Links

https://monethos.com

