Carlos Esquivel's New Book Higinio El Soñador, A Touching Memoir Filled With Heartwarming Memories And Inspiring Wisdom

They knocked on my door every morning to tell me about the pilgrimage of their lives. I was moved and listened to them; thus, while they ventured their worries, my writings grew. I became interested in knowing their stories, I began to ask questions, and they told me their misadventures (which are many) and their joys (which are few). Their customary meetings since children were held on the rooftops of the poor neighborhoods, where they lived. When talking to me, they use a raised colloquial language."

Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Esquivel's new book Higinio el Soñador will hearten readers as they learn from the lessons from elders in the retelling of their lives that bear purpose.

Consumers who wish to partake of endearing and quaint circumstances can purchase Higinio el Soñador in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088988/Page_Publishing_Carlos_Esquivel_Book.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

