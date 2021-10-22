Carlos Ponce, Tania Medina, Karina Banda, Ingrid Macher And Pablo García Close The Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign In Times Square

She also invited Karina Banda and Ingrid Macher, both remarkable women in their own right. Karina, for her charisma, and Ingrid for being a breast cancer survivor.

The influencers capped off their campaign with the unveiling of a three-sided billboard on Broadway in Times Square.

"We send this message to the world from the most iconic street in New York, this year especially with men in mind," explained Dr. Pablo Medina.

The male version is a rare cancer that forms in the breast tissue. It's most common in older men, though it can develop at any age. One of every hundred men may suffer from it. Men diagnosed at an early stage are very likely to be cured.

Symptoms of male breast cancer:

-A painless lump or thickening

-Changes to the skin covering the breast, such as dimpling, puckering, redness or scaling

-Changes to the nipple, such as redness or scaling, or a nipple that begins to turn inward

-Nipple discharge

About Dr. Tania Medina: Featured in media like Hola Magazine, Listín Diario, Univision, among others. Has graced the covers of magazines like Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, In style, L'officiel Paris, Elle, Estylo, Cosas México, and Mujer Ejecutiva México. Contributor to Univision's "Despierta América." www.instagram.com/drataniamedina

About Dr. Pablo García: Author of the bestseller "Soy más que mi balanza," specialist in bariatric and laparoscopic surgery. Over 10 years of experience in weight loss. Featured in media and a special guest at congresses and training events. Instagram @doctorbariatrica

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667113/Dra_Tania_Medina_y_Pablo_Garcia.jpg

SOURCE Dra. Tania Medina y Dr. Pablo Garcia