Carlos Ramon, global B2B strategy and operations executive, joins Stardog Advisory Board

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform, today announced that it has added Carlos Ramon, CEO and Founder of COMPAS, to their Advisory Board.

Ramon has decades of experience building and executing the strategy and operations of B2B technology companies. He has previously worked at Peoplesoft, Akamai, Silver Spring Networks, and Conviva, of which he was the CEO. In COMPAS , a Playbook Cloud Platform, he has productized decades of experience helping companies execute on sound business strategy. He also sits on the Boards of numerous global companies.

"For a startup such as Stardog, they are already doing considerable business in the EU," said Ramon. "Disconnected data is not a North American problem; it's a global problem, and I am excited to help Stardog efficiently scale their business in response to growing demand."

Stardog's EU-based customers include Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bosch, Siemens, and Springer Nature, among others. Stardog's platform supports cross-functional business projects by unifying data based on meaning, without changing or copying the underlying data. Business lines and external partners can thus contribute data to projects but still operate independently.

"Carlos is not only an expert in global B2B strategy and operations, he understands the role data plays in their success," said Stardog CEO and Founder Kendall Clark. "We are excited to work alongside Carlos to deliver excellent service to global enterprises."

Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform, turns data into knowledge to power more effective digital transformations. Industry leaders including BNY Mellon, Bosch, and NASA use Stardog to create a flexible data layer that can support countless applications. With Stardog, customers reduce data preparation timelines by up to 90%. Stardog is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.stardog.com .

