The last summary of the illustrious Liborio and get off in the revolutionary era where the humorous bufos do not escape ostracism. The regime begins in drastic trials and silence dissent. But Liborio imposes sarcasm against the process called revolution.

Brushstroke by stories that highlight neuralgic satires, food crisis, plagiarism to the songbook that rants the tyrant and foreign Liborio, the deceased president of the United States Ronald Reagan revives him in Conventions.

The author of his harvest appends three bufos and chronicles 'El Yayabo.' Angolan mercenary war and the curse of the lieutenant-general: 'Whoever tries to seize our land will collect the soil devoted to blood, if it does not perish in the fight.' Antonio Maceo, sticks to the maximum Liborina: Liborio pays."

Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Ríos Otero's new book ¿Liborio?: Catarsis Popular Vs Fidel Castro will educate readers on the true meaning of Liborio and compares its definition between the contexts of popular belief and the underlying agenda of its conception.

Consumers who wish to understand the impact of societal shifts that can make or break a nation can purchase ¿Liborio?: Catarsis Popular Vs Fidel Castro in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

