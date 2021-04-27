Carlos Ríos Otero said this about his book: "Angola 1975–1991 (MMCA)—imperfect chapter of the Cuban revolution. Generals from the Ministry of War receive orders from the leaders in genuflection status to Russia. It is such that in the course of this odyssey they are nicknamed "Karamazov brothers," alluding to the peak of Russian literature. Villages razed in conflict zones.

Liborio bears the worst part—9,000 fallen, 11,000 mutilated, 37,000 enter with calvaries (STDs, HIV-AIDS, malaria). A total of 377,000 legionaries were notified. Ships enter precious wood for the controls bunker. The Karamazovs get their share; they received at least ten billion dollars. They found a pyramid base—state capitalism, managed today by GAESA.

Trace this fascinating story, LQQD: we flourished mercenaries for nothing."

Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Ríos Otero's new book ¿Mercenario o Internacionalista…? Highlights the struggles of Cuban citizens as they deal with the terrors of war and crisis within the country.

