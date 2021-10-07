Carlos Tabares' new book "Reflexología Podal China" opens the doors to the undeniable wonders of long-existing Chinese traditional medicine.

For over 2,500 years, Chinese medicine has amazed the scientific and medical community with its contribution and discoveries to the preservation and improvement of health. His philosophy and manipulations have laid the foundations for the development of a number of massage techniques and new medical treatments.

This work has been written with the firm intention of providing the basic knowledge of traditional Chinese medicine, the most used manipulations, the specific points and reflex areas on the soles of the feet. This technique, better known as Kio tai on mo or foot reflexology, is commonly used in China for the well-being and maintenance of health.

Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Tabares' comprehensive manual gives readers an abundant knowledge about traditional procedures in medicine that the Chinese continues to preserve up to these days.

With two decades of experience, the author, through this work, will help many discover an excellent practice that will truly aid the community.

Readers who wish to experience this amazing work can purchase "Reflexología Podal China" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

