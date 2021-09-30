CarLotz Doubles Down in Alabama

"Our continued expansion in the great state of Alabama will allow even more guests to be a part of CarLotz's peer-to-peer marketplace, utilize our full omnichannel approach and experience the real service and value that comes with buying and selling through our unique consignment model," said Michael Bor, co-founder and CEO of CarLotz. "We look forward to our continued presence in Alabama and being a part of the Huntsville community when we open later this year," Bor continued.

CarLotz is on a mission to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience for consumers and commercial consigners. CarLotz continues its rapid expansion, providing its full omnichannel offerings to guests in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington state as well as Alabama, and Nevada (both coming soon).

CarLotz is currently hiring for dozens of open positions including sales coaches, service techs, managers, and other roles at the new location as well as several other locations around the country. To learn more and apply, visit www.carlotz.com/careers or reach out to [email protected].

For additional information, visit carlotz.com.

About CarLotz

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing™ business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers a seamless omnichannel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no-hassle buying and selling.

Our proprietary Retail Remarketing™ technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection, and experience.

