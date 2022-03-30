CarLotz Joins Car Capital as New Dealer Group Partner

Car Capital welcomes CarLotz as a significant addition to our flourishing network of dealer partners. —Cory R. Cox, CRO Tweet this

"Car Capital welcomes CarLotz as a significant addition to our flourishing network of dealer partners," said Cory R. Cox, chief revenue officer at Car Capital. "The innovative model of CarLotz fully aligns with the ideals of Car Capital and our shared goal to help those customers typically underserved in the marketplace."

Car Capital dealer partners have access to a proprietary, SaaS platform, Dealer Electronic Auto Loan System (DEALS), that gives them the ability to approve up to 100% of typically credit-challenged car buyers that come into their dealerships, allowing those consumers to have greater confidence in their ability to purchase a vehicle at CarLotz dealerships. In DEALS, dealer partners can make real-time modifications to deal terms based on the economics of each unique car and consumer and dealers can earn back-end profit off their sales determined by performance, instead of the commonplace, industry-standard minimum portfolio size requirement.

About Car Capital

Car Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Car Capital Technologies, Inc., was founded to provide dealers with capital and advanced technology to help all consumers buy the cars they need. The executive leadership team, each with decades of experience in the industry, and all their talented associates have joined together to create an exceptional company to make car buying better for everyone. For more information, contact Car Capital at [email protected] or visit carcapital.com.

