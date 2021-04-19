Carl's Jr. & Hardee's Team Up With The Shoe Surgeon For Custom Angus Kicks

As The Shoe Surgeon's first-ever collaboration with a burger brand, the kicks are inspired by the luxurious flavor of the Steakhouse Angus Thickburger, which made its limited return to Carl's Jr. and its debut at Hardee's earlier this month. The burger features a perfectly seasoned one-third pound 100% angus beef patty, A.1. ® Sauce, crispy bacon, melty swiss cheese and more, all on a premium potato bun.

The custom-made sneakers, which include an exclusive pair each for Carl's Jr. and Hardee's to be raffled off to two lucky fans, feature a chunky sole on a trainer-inspired silhouette, the beloved Happy Star logo, and texture and material combinations unique to each brand. The luxurious sneakers also boast a secret stash pocket in the tongue tag perfect for ketchup packets and 'shoegredients.'

"We're excited to bring back the decadent and luxurious Steakhouse Angus Thickburger to our Carl's Jr. fans and introduce it for the first time at Hardee's with a one-of-a-kind partnership with The Shoe Surgeon," said SVP, Marketing of CKE Restaurants, Inc., Patty Trevino. "As we continue to offer impossible-to-ignore culinary innovations for our guests, partnering with The Shoe Surgeon is a natural fit to bring the burger to life with head-turning original kicks."

"I grew up on Carl's Jr., so working with these brands on our first-ever burger collaboration brought me back to my childhood," said The Shoe Surgeon, Dominic Ciambrone. "I had a lot of fun drawing inspiration from the upgraded Steakhouse Angus Thickburger for these shoes. We added really unique touches to each design like the tongue tag featuring a secret stash pocket for money or ketchup packet, which I think burger and sneaker enthusiasts alike will enjoy."

Fans can enter for a chance to win the Angus Kicks by purchasing unlimited raffle tickets for $10 on www.TheSurgeon.com , available today through April 23. See www.TheSurgeon.com for additional details and Official Rules. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Stars for Heroes, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's annual fundraising campaign that benefits military-focused organizations and is a cause Ciambrone cares deeply about as he has a brother who is a veteran.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 42 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com .

About The Shoe Surgeon

Founded by Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Ciambrone, Surgeon Studios is a Los Angeles-based collective of creatives, built to inspire creativity, further the industry and push the unique and timeless craft of custom shoe making and design. By offering a wide array of custom tailored solutions – from design and development, to integrated marketing and branded experiences – we strive to invigorate our clients at the highest level. Based on our philosophy and dedication to the craft, we don't compromise on materials or time. The products we create are made to last and made to wear.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

