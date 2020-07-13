Carlsberg Taps Field Service Management Solution From IFS to Brew up Excellence

LONDON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, announces that Carlsberg, one of the world's leading brewery groups, has chosen to deploy IFS Field Service Management™ (FSM) for its European service organization, comprising sites in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, and Switzerland during the initial phase.

To ensure the continued growth of its service business, which provides installation, repair and maintenance services to its customers in the hospitality industry, Carlsberg needed a central FSM solution capable of covering all business processes while offering an open and enabled platform for advanced capabilities such as the Internet of Things (IoT).

Following a thorough vendor evaluation process, Carlsberg selected IFS FSM as a managed cloud service to support its field service operations and repair centers. The initial phase will see the solution deployed to field and backoffice staff in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, and Switzerland.

"Operational efficiency and visibility are crucially important to us as we are growing our service business and developing our offering," Carlsberg Global Business Solutions Senior Director Per Ahlmann Andersen said. "IFS presented us with a robust field service solution that will give us full control of our assets, whether fielded at customer sites or located in our repair shops and warehouses. Another essential criteria for us was the platform's ability to scale and flex as our requirements evolve to include new geographies or enabling technologies such as IoT. IFS proved itself as a reliable technology partner wherever our journey takes us."

Elni Kullmer, Managing Director, IFS Nordics, added, "We are very proud to welcome Carlsberg to the IFS community. As we continue to see an increasing number of product-centric businesses turn to service as a way to realize new revenue streams, it is important not to underestimate the importance of a solid enterprise software platform to model, execute, and track these initiatives. In IFS FSM, Carlsberg has selected a market-leading platform that is designed to evolve in lockstep with the business. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial collaboration. This is a great `hopportunity' for both companies."

IFS Field Service Management will be deployed in the IFS Managed Cloud by global IT services company and Silver-level IFS partner ProV.

Learn more about how IFS supports service organizations at www.ifs.com/corp/industries/service/.

CONTACT:

Lyndsey Rojas

IFS Director of Communications

Phone: +1-888-437-4968

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/carlsberg-taps-field-service-management-solution-from-ifs-to-brew-up-excellence,c3146490

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE IFS