Carlyle Capital Vows To Give Back This Holiday Season

In 2017, Mark, along with close friend and Lakers' legend AC Green, partnered with Help the Children, the AC Green Youth Foundation and the LAPD to deliver over twenty Thanksgiving meals to families who would have otherwise gone without.

Following a successful Thanksgiving event, Carlyle Capital partnered with FOCUS North America, an Orthodox Christian organization that focuses on providing action-oriented and sustainable solutions to poverty in communities across America. Together, they provided over 50 Christmas meals for those in need.

Atalla stated, "Every day is a reminder that life is not to be taken for granted. Giving to the less fortunate evokes a divine feeling of gratitude and reminds you that even the strongest people make time to help others."

Carlyle Capital was built on the premise of lending a hand. Whether that's for a large development project or food on the table, the belief is that we must come together as a community and partner with those that are less fortunate in whatever ways we can.

The whole Carlyle Capital team are proud to be partnering with these organizations again this year and look forward to the next few months of giving back.

Carlyle Capital is an asset-based private lender and asset management company in the business of deploying capital. Owner Mark Atalla and his team offer debt financing to acquire, refinance, restructure, and develop real estate holdings. By utilizing their own capital, as well as having extensive strategic partners, Carlyle Capital is able to competitively fund deals of any magnitude.

