Carmen Ledesma's new book "Corte Tecnico De Cabello" is a comprehensive guide to different hair styles and techniques.

WOODSIDE, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Corte Tecnico De Cabello" from Page Publishing author Carmen Ledesma is a step-by-step manual for those who dream of becoming a successful hair cutting professional.

Carmen Ledesma

Carmen Ledesma, a professional who is competitive in everything she does, has completed her new book "Corte Tecnico De Cabello": an essential read that provides haircutting techniques that are exactly tailored to different hair styles. This is a practical handbook for those who want to start or continue educating themselves about the world of hairdressing.

Ledesma shares, "This is my first book and others will come, for comprehensive personal training in the beauty industry.

This book is addressed to you, even if you are not prepared in this field, you just need to want to improve.

When I was back from a world congress of cosmetology in France, Paris, where I took advantage and took courses in Cutting Technique.

On the plane back to my country, I took the task of capturing the steps of the cut in writing, making an outline of everything I learned.

My inspiration was Jesus, a great teacher. Making my professional career an open book in teaching.

That was my transparent and simple teaching formula and methodology, with precise practices, with which in my school in New York I managed to train well-trained professionals in different areas of beauty, putting a lot of effort and perseverance in teaching.

Making it one of the most prestigious schools, graduating well-trained professionals in knowledge, learning and practice, making many of the graduates' successful professionals in this demanding market.

My career spans 40 years working as a salon professional and 12 years working as a teacher. I want to express in these books my knowledge that will be very useful for the personal development of each one of you, both professionally and financially."

Published by Page Publishing, Carmen Ledesma's functional volume is born from the author's great passion towards her craft.

The book also includes illustrations and photographs making it more convenient for the readers.

Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase "Corte Tecnico De Cabello" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

