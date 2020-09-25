Carmen Machicao-Fuentes's new book Y...Soy Feliz, a profound account of the author's journey where faith brought happiness in his life

Carmen Machicao-Fuentes said this about her book: "This is a message of inspiration, feelings, and simplicity. When I tell you about this small part of my life, I want to tell you that I am a real person like you and that when I remember the difficult moments I have experienced, it is to give me courage and make you see that you can come out of them triumphantly. When the people of God (Israel) in the time of Moses and Joshua went through moments of affliction and God released them from the trial with a miracle, in gratitude, when they arrived at a certain place, they made a monument to remember the presence of God in the time of their need. And they celebrated it with rejoicing. I want to look at my monument and remember with joy what strengthened me. I learned from it, and it was surely to be happy."

Published by Page Publishing, Carmen Machicao-Fuentes's new book Y...Soy Feliz hopes to bring inspiration to the readers with his spiritual insights that guided him and paved a path for genuine joy and fulfillment in his life.

Consumers who wish to find wisdom on a monument of pure divinely inspired happiness can purchase Y...Soy Feliz in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

