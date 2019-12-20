Carmen Schreane Releases New Book and Card Game called Knowno

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anti-addiction book and card game called "Knowno" being released December 25th at 12 am for pre-orders!

Knowno may reduce or prevent drug addiction in kids by allowing children to practice 100's of times "saying no to drugs"!

Players will know the losses of things they value in life if they are in contact with anything that has to do with drugs, whether using or selling.

In the Knowno Master children's book, kids will see and read about quirky animals in an action-packed comedy. These quirky characters go from hero's to Knowno Masters!

Honorary Knowno Masters can be earned by anyone young or old, by playing with a child or giving as a gift!

So join us in the war on drugs!

Mount up all Knowno Masters and Honorary KM's!

The Knowno Master's card game and book are available for PRE-ORDER PROMO $30 + $5 (S & H) + tax for Both the KNOWNO MASTERS CHILDREN'S book and CARDGAME on December 25th at 12 am (midnight.) To order, go to knowno.store and click on "Shop Now."

Media Contact:

Katherine Fry

423.535.0453

231374@email4pr.com

SOURCE Carmen Schreane