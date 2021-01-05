Carmen Silvia Zempoalteca Gutiérrez's new book Amor y Arte Desde Mi Cocina, a heartwarming compendium of delicious and hearty recipes for any occasion

I want to express the goodness and art of food preparation that not only serve to nourish our bodies and show off but also to deliciously strengthen a loving relationship, a bond of friendship, and a kind gesture. Food also expresses solidarity and dedication. The most important thing is to make it with love because it tastes better and always goes well.

I want to make my roots known and the foods with which I grew up in my beautiful state of Colima and to perpetuate my educational vocation that began during the '80s—giving cooking classes and guiding in the preparation of food to all housewives interested in learning. I also aspire to communicate a delicious way of cooking.

I invite you to read this book and learn about the gastronomic secrets of our family legacy that have been passed down from generation to generation. I hope you enjoy it."

Published by Page Publishing, Carmen Silvia Zempoalteca Gutiérrez's new book Amor y Arte Desde Mi Cocina desires to inspire the readers with delectable recipes of family cuisine and evoking memories that will surely tug the heart and fill the stomach with contentment.

Consumers who wish to learn new recipes and improve their knowledge in cooking can purchase Amor y Arte Desde Mi Cocina in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

