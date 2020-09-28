Carmine Therapeutics named as one of FierceBiotech's "Fierce 15" Biotech Companies of 2020

The 2020 Fierce 15 comes at a time when the world is focused on a pandemic, but even as coronavirus remains a threat, patients with cancer, rare diseases and other disorders still need treatment, FierceBiotech Senior Editor Ben Adams said. "This year, we've chosen from a diverse range of those fighting COVID, as well as those fighting longer term plagues against our biology," Adams said.

Carmine Therapeutics is pioneering a novel class of therapeutics based on its REGENT® technology – an innovative approach which leverages red blood cell extracellular vesicles (RBCEVs). First published in Nature Communications in 2018, an initial focus is non-viral gene therapies.

In June 2020, Carmine Therapeutics signed a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to discover, develop and commercialize transformative non-viral gene therapies. Carmine Therapeutics will be eligible for over $900M USD in total milestone payments plus tiered royalties.

XQ Lin, Founding CEO of Carmine Therapeutics and Managing Partner of Esco Ventures X, commented, "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Fierce 15 company, an honor that reflects the innovative nature of our RBCEV platform and the dedication of our team. This comes following a year of successes and we are excited to build on this momentum. We believe that our novel approach will have a tremendous impact on transforming patient lives."

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is FierceBiotech's 18th annual Fierce 15 selection.

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 285,000 biotech and pharma industry professionals, FierceBiotech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year FierceBiotech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

About Carmine Therapeutics

Carmine Therapeutics was founded in 2019 by Esco Ventures X, Professor Harvey Lodish (Whitehead, MIT), Professor Minh Le, and Professor Jiahai Shi. Professor Lodish, who was a founding member of several successful biotech companies that include Genzyme, Arris (now Axys) Pharmaceuticals, Millennium Pharmaceuticals and Rubius Therapeutics, is also the Chair of Carmine's Scientific Advisory Board. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Carmine is pioneering a new class of therapeutics based on red blood cell extracellular vesicles (RBCEVs). To date, Carmine has raised over $9.4M USD in seed equity financing led by Esco Ventures X and Takeda Ventures. For more information, visit www.carminetherapeutics.com.

About FierceBiotech

FierceBiotech is the biotech industry's daily monitor, an email newsletter and web resource providing the latest biotech news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 150,000 top biotech professionals rely on FierceBiotech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories. Signup is free at www.fiercebiotech.com/signup.

