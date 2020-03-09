Carnegie Mellon Silicon Valley Moves All Courses Online Until Further Notice

MOFFETT FIELD, Calif., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnegie Mellon University Silicon Valley (CMU-SV) is moving to remote teaching until further notice in response to increasing cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the County of Santa Clara, California. CMU's Silicon Valley location is currently on spring break, and remote teaching will begin on Monday, March 16.

CMU-SV will continue ongoing operations and will allow non-essential staff and faculty to work remotely. The location includes 45 faculty and staff and about 300 engineering graduate students across a variety of programs.

"Over the past several weeks we have been actively monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and working on plans for social distancing to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff," said Bill Sanders, dean of Carnegie Mellon's College of Engineering. "We have been preparing for remote teaching and are now in a position to begin to operate in support of the local guidelines."

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus at any of Carnegie Mellon's locations in the U.S. or internationally. The decision to move to remote teaching in Silicon Valley is in response to the changing conditions in Santa Clara.

"The health and safety of our campus community is our top priority," said Sanders. "We encourage CMU-SV faculty, staff and students to be aware of the County of Santa Clara Health Department guidance for social distancing as the university continues to work to address all issues in this rapidly-evolving situation."

