Carnegie Mellon University and Elsevier Reach Transformative Deal

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnegie Mellon University and Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, announced today they have reached a transformative agreement that prioritizes free and public access to the university's research. Under the terms of the agreement, which is the first of its kind between Elsevier and a university in the United States, Carnegie Mellon scholars will have access to all Elsevier academic journals. Additionally, all articles with a corresponding CMU author published in Elsevier journals after January 1, 2020, will have the option to be published open access.

"Carnegie Mellon is committed to ensuring that our publicly funded research is accessible to the world," said Provost James H. Garrett, Jr. "Moving our research to an open-access platform is an important step to knowledge sharing and helps pave a path forward for our colleagues across academia."

Alongside this publishing partnership, CMU and Elsevier will collaborate on strategic scientific research projects that reflect both organizations' unique capabilities.

"Elsevier is committed to open access and is thrilled to have concluded our first transformative agreement in North America," said Elsevier's Executive Vice President Gino Ussi. "This agreement reflects the truly collaborative and flexible way we have worked together with CMU to understand their needs and come to a mutually beneficial agreement."

"This transformative deal is an important milestone in the university's continued support for open access that marks a necessary evolution to support the changing needs of researchers," said Dean of University Libraries and Director of Emerging and Integrative Media Initiatives Keith Webster. "As the first university to pilot this new model for academic publishing with Elsevier, we aim to prove its viability for other institutions."

The University Libraries will be providing information to the Carnegie Mellon community to help scholars navigate this agreement and its impact on their work.

About Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon (www.cmu.edu) is a private, internationally ranked university with programs in areas ranging from science, technology and business to public policy, the humanities and the arts. More than 14,000 students in the university's seven schools and colleges benefit from a small faculty-to-student ratio and an education characterized by its focus on creating and implementing solutions for real world problems, interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

SOURCE Carnegie Mellon University

Related Links

www.cmu.edu

