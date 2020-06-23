Carnegie Museum of Natural History Re-opens with World Premiere "Dinosaur Armor"

Combining the artistry and detail of Colorado-based Gaston Design and the scientific expertise of researchers at Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Dinosaur Armor features actual specimens, casts, and artistic representations of prehistoric invertebrates, fish, reptiles, dinosaurs, and mammals.

"I'm excited about Dinosaur Armor because it showcases extraordinary dinosaurs that have never been seen at Carnegie Museum of Natural History," says Matt Lamanna, Mary R. Dawson Associate Curator, Vertebrate Paleontology, "including tank-like armored dinosaurs called ankylosaurs and the ferocious tyrannosaurs and giant raptors that would've tried to bring them down. But this exhibition isn't about dinosaurs alone. It's a march through time, through the evolution and diversity of body armor and ornament in myriad prehistoric and modern creatures, from invertebrates to fishes to reptiles to mammals and even ourselves."

To ensure social distancing, visitors are required to wear masks and buy timed tickets in advance at carnegiemnh.org/buy-tickets. For more information about safety procedures, including timed ticketing, visit carnegiemuseums.org/welcome-back.

Dinosaur Armor tickets may be purchased in addition to regular museum admission and cost $5 for adults and $3 for members, children, students, and adults over the age of 65.

Dinosaur Armor is presented by Gaston Design, Inc. and Carnegie Museum of Natural History, with support from Pennsylvania Virtual Charter School.

