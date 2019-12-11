Carnegie's Biobased Xorel is first textile to achieve Living Product Challenge Certification

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biobased Xorel; the groundbreaking environmental high-performance textile sourced from sugar cane is the FIRST textile product to achieve Living Product Challenge Certification . Carnegie becomes the first textile company to achieve this advanced protocol.

The Living Product Challenge is a transparent, holistic framework for rethinking the way we manufacture things, weaving together life cycle assessment, social equity and material health impacts. It helps manufacturers design and offer products with measurably net positive impacts and designers easily select products that give more than they take.

This program is the only to require disclosure of ingredients and disclosure of environmental impacts using ISO compliant LCA (Life Cycle Assessment).

Carnegie is now pursuing multiple petal certifications under Living Product Challenge which is a program of the International Living Future Institute.

Biobased Xorel textiles are resourced from rapidly renewable sugar cane and have a significantly lower environmental footprint versus fossil fuel derived products. Introduced in 2013, Biobased Xorel has garnered numerous awards and third-party certifications including Cradle to Cradle Gold recognition. Biobased Xorel is recognized as the only high-performance plant based textile in the commercial interiors industry.

SOURCE Carnegie Fabrics

