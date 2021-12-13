CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO PROVIDE FOURTH QUARTER 2021 BUSINESS UPDATE

MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. (EST); 3 p.m. (GMT) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc