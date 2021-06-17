Carnival Corporation & plc To Provide Second Quarter 2021 Business Update

MIAMI, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc

