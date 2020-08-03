Carnival Corporation Delivers Two Retired Cruise Ships for Responsible Recycling in Turkey

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK) today announced agreements with maritime reclamation and recycling specialists EGE CELIK and SIMSEKLER to responsibly dismantle and recycle two retired ships scheduled to leave its fleet. The move comes as part of the company's strategy for a phased resumption of cruise vacations with specific ships and brands returning to service over time.

Carnival Corporation worked with the environmental non-profit Bellona Foundation – a lead partner in the NGO Shipbreaking Platform – and the specialized ship recycling experts Sea2Cradle to formulate an approach to dismantling and recycling the ships. The organizations also helped identify best-in-class certified maritime vessel retirement solutions worldwide that are able to reuse, reclaim and recycle retired ships in support of Carnival Corporation's commitment to a sustainable cruise industry.

"Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the communities we visit and our crew," said Bill Burke, chief maritime officer for Carnival Corporation. "That commitment extends to our cruise ships, starting from the moment a ship becomes part of our fleet and continuing all the way through to its retirement. In addition to limiting our vessels' impact on the environment throughout their service time in our fleet, recycling our retired ships following the European Ship Recycling Regulation ensures we are applying the highest global standards and contributing to a sustainable cruise industry."

After an intensive review of sustainable ship recycling facilities, Carnival Corporation selected Turkey-based EGE CELIK and SIMSEKLER based on their track records of compliance with key national and international environmental agreements and regulations. Both recycling companies are certified by the Hong Kong Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships. They are also strictly required to adhere to a complex matrix of global standards set forth by the European Union (EU), International Maritime Organization (IMO), International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Basel Convention multilateral environmental agreement.

Sea2Cradle Will Operate as Advisor to Ensure Safety, Compliance

The recycling companies will formulate a Ship Recycle Plan for each vessel – Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Inspiration – that goes beyond what is required by consulting with Carnival Corporation's advisor Sea2Cradle to ensure optimal compliance with key national and international environmental standards. Each plan will include a complete inventory of hazardous and regulated materials and the procedures planned for safely removing and processing the materials in an environmentally friendly way. Once these materials are safely removed and processed, the companies will begin dismantling each ship.

Ships will be stripped of machinery, electronic equipment, glass, wood and other materials that can be directly upcycled for reuse in new ships, used in ship repair or repurposed for other applications. Steel and metal scraps will be salvaged and recycled for direct use or be sent to the mill for producing other products and goods. Working on behalf of Carnival Corporation and as an added assurance, Sea2Cradle will supervise ship dismantling and recycling at the demolition yards throughout the entire process to ensure the highest health, safety and environmental standards are maintained.

"We are proud to collaborate with Carnival Corporation for the clean and safe recycling of their retired cruise vessels," said Wouter Rozenveld, director, Sea2Cradle. "We recently carried out the Inventory of Hazardous Materials that will form the basis of a unique ship recycling plan created for each vessel."

Added Rozenveld: "Our experienced supervisors will be present at the yard during the entire recycling process, to ensure the recycling plan is adhered to and that all health, safety and environmental measures are followed. We will also see to it that non-recyclable materials are being disposed of and treated properly, and we will remain on-site until the last piece of steel is brought to the smelter to produce new products."

Sea2Cradle estimates that a significant percentage of the ship materials from both vessels will be reused, reclaimed or recycled.

Plan Supports Commitment to Sustainable Cruise Industry, Helps Reduce Operating Expenses

Sigurd Enge, Bellona Foundation head of shipping & Arctic issues, said: "Bellona Foundation endorses Carnival Corporation's decision to responsibly recycle their retired ships in Turkey, and we applaud them for leading the way to responsible management throughout the lifecycle of their ships. Dismantling a cruise ship is complex, involving many components for reuse, recycling and waste for deposition. We are grateful for Carnival Corporation's commitment to performing the recycling in a proper way to avoid pollution and to safeguard the environment."

Since pausing its guest cruise operations in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the company has taken significant actions to reduce operating expenses, including accelerating the retirement of ships from its fleet in fiscal year 2020 and delaying new ship arrivals.

About Sea2Cradle

With over 20 years of experience and a track record of over 160 successful projects, Sea2Cradle is a global expert in green ship recycling. Sea2Cradle's mission is to set new standards for the ship recycling industry and to help ship owners and ship recycling yards to recycle ships, rigs, platforms or FPSOs responsibly. All projects adhere to the highest standards of Health, Safety and Environment. Zero pollution, zero incidents, zero accidents.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

