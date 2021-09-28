Carnival Corporation Names Company Veteran Sture Myrmell to Lead Carnival UK; Appoints Global Tourism Leader Marguerite Fitzgerald to Lead Carnival Australia

Effective Oct. 18, Sture Myrmell, currently president of P&O Cruises Australia and president of Carnival Australia, will begin his new role as president of Carnival UK, the UK's largest cruise operator, overseeing the Cunard and P&O Cruises UK cruise line brands. Myrmell, who will be based in Southampton, England, will also serve temporarily as president of Cunard during the recruitment for that position. He will report directly to Josh Weinstein, chief operations officer for Carnival Corporation, who also has responsibility for Carnival UK.

Effective Jan. 10, 2022, Marguerite Fitzgerald, most recently serving as the lead for Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) global lodging and leisure practice, as well as its global strategy business, will assume Myrmell's prior position serving a dual role as president of P&O Cruises Australia and Carnival Australia. Fitzgerald, a global travel and tourism veteran bringing deep expertise in all aspects of cruise operations to Carnival Corporation, will be based in Sydney and report directly to Jan Swartz, group president, Holland America Group.

"Sture is a two-decade-plus veteran at our company, so we look forward to him bringing his deep experience, excellent leadership skills and proven track record of success to a new leadership opportunity," said Weinstein. "He will play a crucial role in our success in the UK, and we look forward to his contributions as we deliver to our guests the best vacation experiences in the world."

With over 20 years of experience with Carnival Corporation, Myrmell has served in multiple positions across the Princess Cruises, Cunard, Seabourn and P&O Australia brands. In his new role with Carnival UK, Myrmell replaces Simon Palethorpe, who will be leaving the company at the end of November after six years for a new opportunity.

"Simon has been a true asset for the company these past years, and we wish him the best with this new opportunity," said Weinstein. "He successfully revitalized the Cunard brand and then ably stepped into the role of president of Carnival UK for the past 15 months, leading both P&O Cruises and Cunard back into guest operations this summer with the Carnival UK executive team."

Australian-born Fitzgerald brings two decades of strategy and operational experience in retail and leisure travel to her dual-role position with Carnival Australia, replacing Myrmell.

Fitzgerald has worked across global geographies developing international strategies for travel and tourism companies, including over 10 years working with cruise lines – including several Carnival Corporation brands – in virtually every area of operations, from commercial to hotel to maritime. Prior to her time at BCG, Fitzgerald served for several years in the Australian power industry.

"Marguerite is a trusted global authority in the travel and tourism industry with extensive expertise in the worldwide cruise passenger market, including direct experience working in the Australian and New Zealand region," said Swartz. "With the insight she brings from consulting with some of the world's most well-known travel and tourism companies, including several of our brands, she is uniquely qualified to make a strong contribution to Carnival Australia's continued success. We are delighted to welcome her to the team."

