Carnival Corporation Partners with Tropical Shipping to Collect and Ship Donations to The Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency

MIAMI, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest leisure travel company, today announced a partnership with Tropical Shipping and The Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to collect and deliver NEMA-approved food and supplies donated in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties for the people of The Bahamas.



Carnival Corporation is partnering with Tropical Shipping, which will serve as an approved clearinghouse and distribution center for non-profit organizations, schools, businesses and residents of Broward County, Miami-Dade County and Palm Beach County to expedite timely delivery of donated food and goods collected in the local South Florida community. The effort, funded by both companies, will work in partnership with NEMA to provide immediate assistance to the people of the Bahamas where it is most needed.



Tropical Shipping, which has provided freight shipping to and from the Caribbean and The Bahamas for over 50 years, will stock and then ship and directly deliver the containers to NEMA in The Bahamas. Carnival Corporation, along with its nine cruise line brands, will cover shipping costs, as well as provide food and supplies as part of the overall effort.

At the end of this announcement is the list Bahamian-approved food and supplies for donation, along with a list of drop-off center locations. Inquiries can be sent to HurricaneCentral@tropical.com

"We have received an outpouring of calls and emails from concerned individuals, local leaders, non-profit groups and the South Florida business community asking how they can provide support to The Bahamas," said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation. "By working together, we can collectively provide much-needed food and supplies to people in the immediate aftermath of the hurricane."



"We are honored to partner with Carnival Corporation in this community-wide effort to assist our neighbors in The Bahamas," said Rick Murrell, chairman of Tropical Shipping. "Our two companies have worked together for many years on logistics in the region and on helping with weather-related events. This initiative is as an opportunity to work together with countless others to provide support when and where it is most needed."

"As a descendent of the Abaco Islands, I am particularly grateful to Carnival Corporation for this magnanimous humanitarian effort," said Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson. "I have been in conversation with the corporation for some time about how it can help the Bahamian diaspora both preserve its heritage here in Miami and enhance its long-standing partnership with the nation's tourism industry. Carnival Corporation's generous support in response to Hurricane Dorian's assault on the islands is an extension of an existing friendship and I look forward to working with the organization, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, our Consul General, County and City mayors and Commissioners to provide relief during this devastating period."

"Our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation is extended to Carnival Corporation and Tropical Shipping for their humanitarian efforts in the time of loss and devastation to our neighbors in the Bahamas and its people," said Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson, Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners. "Your generous support and commitment to ship donated goods and needed supplies from Miami-Dade County and South Florida to designated drop-off points in the Bahamas is invaluable. We appreciate having Carnival Corporation and Tropical Shipping as our partners in this emergency effort."



"We have a great friendship and long-time partnership with The Bahamas, and over many years our cruise line brands have sailed millions of guests to its famous ports, which are well-loved by our guests," said Donald. "It is heart-breaking to see the extent of the hurricane's damage, but working together, we will do our part in supporting the Bahamians as they begin working to rebuild, recover and again welcome visitors to their country,"

Added Donald: "This is the first part of many efforts to provide support and assistance to The Bahamas where it is most needed."

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 102 ships with 241,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 19 new ships scheduled to be delivered through 2025. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

With a long history of innovation and providing guests with extraordinary vacation experiences, Carnival Corporation has received thousands of industry awards – including recognition by the Consumer Technology Association™ as a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for the OceanMedallion™. A revolutionary wearable device that contains a proprietary blend of communication technologies, the OceanMedallion enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform transforming vacation travel on a large scale into a highly personalized level of customized service. The prestigious CES Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

NEMA-Approved Donated Food and Supplies List for the People of The Bahamas

Items Comment Ready-To-Eat Meals

Tents

Cots Adult Size Hygiene Kits Pampers (all sizes), baby wipes, sanitary napkins, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, toilet paper, adult diapers, hand sanitizer Bottled Water Cases Non-Perishable Food Items Canned fish, canned meats, canned pureed veg, peanut butter, jars of baby food, powdered milk, baby formula Disposable Cutlery Pre-packed cutlery, cups, plates Water Bladders Size: 2,500 gallons Reusable Water Containers Size: 3 gallons First Aid Items Sterile bandages/gauze (all sizes), tape Portable Generators 15KW – 25KW Chain Saws

Plastic Tarpaulin

Debris Removal Tools Shovels, rakes, axes, wheel barrows Portable Single and Double Burner Stoves

Portable Outdoor Lamps/Lights Battery operated Water Purification Kits Brita water filters and purification tablets Flashlights Wind-up and battery operated Blankets and Towels

Insect Repellents Spray, bracelets Portable Radios Wind-up and battery operated Batteries D Cell, AA Portable Bathroom

Cleaning Supplies Bleach, brooms, mops, pinesol, garbage bags Life Jackets and Ponchos Adult and child size

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS FOR FOOD AND SUPPLIES FOR THE BAHAMAS

Note: Updates on additional drop-off sites may be provided as more details become available.

Miami-Dade County Main Library – Miami Dade

Hours: Accepting donations Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

101 W. Flagler St.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 375-2665

Stephen P. Clark Center – Miami Dade

Hours: Accepting donations Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

111 NW First St., Miami.

Miami, FL 33128

Joseph Caleb Center – Miami Dade

Hours: Accepting donations Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

5400 NW 22 Ave.

Miami, FL 33142

Office of Emergency Management Warehouse – Miami Dade

Hours: Accepting donations Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

8008 NW 14 St.

Doral, FL 33126

Tropical Shipping Cargo Receiving Location – Miami

Tropical Shipping

Hours: M - F, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

9505 NW 108th Avenue

Medley, FL 33178

(561) 881-3999

(561) 881-3951

hurricanecentral@tropical.com

Tropical Shipping Cargo Receiving Location – West Palm Beach

Hours: M - F, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

1489 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Riviera Beach, Florida 33404

(561) 881-3999

(561) 881-3951

hurricanecentral@tropical.com

