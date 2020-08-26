Carnival Cruise Line extends pause for all departures from Australia through 2 December 2020

SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line said today that in light of continuing Australian travel restrictions, it is extending its pause in departures from Australia through 2 December 2020 for Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor.

Carnival had previously announced pauses through 29 October and is now notifying guests and travel agents about these new cancellations.

Carnival will resume cruising when the time is right and will do so with enhanced health measures developed in conjunction with government authorities, public health experts, local ports of call and the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

Carnival Cruise Line appreciates the understanding and support of our guests and travel agent partners and looks forward to warmly welcoming our guests back on board as soon as possible.

The company is making contact with guests and travel agents who are impacted and is offering flexible options for all those affected.

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line