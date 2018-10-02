Carnival Cruise Line Recognized By The Honor Network For Ongoing Support Of Military Personnel

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line – which carries more military personnel and their families than any other cruise operator – has been presented with the prestigious U.S. Honor Flag bestowed by the Miami-Dade Police Department Honor Guard in recognition of its tremendous support of the brave men and women of the U.S. armed forces.

Carnival is the first cruise company to receive this honor.

The U.S. Honor Flag flew over Ground Zero following the Sept. 11 attacks and since then has traveled 7 million miles, flying on the space shuttle Atlantis, and over the Pentagon, state capitols, presidential libraries, state and national memorials as well as funerals and tributes to fallen soldiers, police officers and first responders.

The presentation was made during a ceremony today at the cruise line's Miami headquarters during which The Honor Flag was ceremoniously escorted by the Miami-Dade Police Department Honor Guard and positioned prominently on stage.

Following the official presentation of The Honor Flag and a poignant tribute to fallen heroes, The Honor Network President Chris Heisler presented Carnival President Christine Duffy with a pair of U.S. Honor Foundation embroidered gloves that are used every time the U.S. Honor Flag is handled. The custom gloves are now on permanent display at the company's offices.

"Carnival Cruise Line is very proud of our longstanding support of the military and we are honored to receive this esteemed recognition by The Honor Network that recognizes the sacrifices of these brave men and women each and every day," said Duffy.

"Corporate citizens like Carnival Cruise Line are examples of what military appreciation and true American patriotism should be," said Heisler. "It is an absolute honor for us to share part of the American sacrifice in honor of their amazing commitment to our nation's heroes."

Carnival has been a longtime supporter of the military, hosting a military appreciation reception on every cruise and a proud partner of Operation Homefront, an organization whose goal is to build strong, stable and secure military families. The line recently hosted Humor for Heroes at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego that included an on-site comedy performance for 500 military members and their families and a sizable donation to Operation Homefront. Earlier this year, Duffy participated in the 88th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference, an intensive weeklong exercise that is the oldest and most prestigious public liaison program in the Department of Defense.

