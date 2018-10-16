Carnival Cruise Line Salutes Military Service Members In Honor Of Veterans Day

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Carnival Cruise Line, the line that carries that most active and retired service members, is offering special savings and bonuses in November to members of the U.S. and Canadian Armed Forces.

The promotion, which provides up to $50 onboard credit per stateroom, a complimentary two-category upgrade, and 50 percent reduced deposits, can be combined with Carnival's highly attractive Early Saver rates*.

In addition, guests who qualify for the promotion can book up to two additional staterooms with the same bonuses and pricing. The promotion can be booked from Nov. 5-12, 2018, and is applicable for a wide range of three- to 24-day sailings departing through 2021 from a multitude of North American homeports.

Later this month, the company will be rolling out a new Military Meet & Greet event on cruises of six days and longer, providing members of the Armed Forces an opportunity to connect with their fellow service members. This will be in addition to the military appreciation reception hosted on every cruise. The company is also introducing special commemorative pins that will be given to military members acknowledging their service.

"Carnival is a longtime supporter of the military and we are pleased to once again show our appreciation to our brave service men and women as we celebrate Veterans Day," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival is a proud partner of Operation Homefront, an organization whose goal is to build strong, stable and secure military families. The line also hosted Humor for Heroes at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego this summer that included an on-site comedy performance for 500 military members and their families in support of Operation Homefront. Earlier this year, Duffy participated in the 88th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference, an intensive weeklong exercise that is the oldest and most prestigious public liaison program in the Department of Defense.

To learn more about Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com. For reservations, contact any travel agent or call 1-800-CARNIVAL. Carnival can also be found on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Journalists also can visit Carnival's media site, carnival-news.com or follow the line's PR department on Twitter at twitter.com/CarnivalPR.

*The two-category upgrade is within like categories (interior to interior, ocean view to ocean view, etc.). The promotion is capacity controlled and certain restrictions apply.

About Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), is "The World's Most Popular Cruise Line®" with 26 ships operating three- to 24-day voyages to The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, New England, Bermuda, Cuba, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia. The line currently has three new ships scheduled for delivery – the 133,500-ton Carnival Panorama set to debut in 2019 and two as-yet-unnamed 180,000-ton ships in 2020 and 2022.

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line

Related Links

http://www.carnivalcorp.com

