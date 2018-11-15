Carnival Cruise Line to Kick Off Year-Long Celebration of Arrival of New California-Based Carnival Panorama With Float in the 2019 Rose Parade On January 1

As it prepares for the arrival of Carnival Panorama in Long Beach next December, Carnival will preview a floral replica of the ship to 700,000 spectators on hand to view the 130 th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, as well as a worldwide television audience of more than 80 million parade fans. The float will include many of the signature features of Carnival's ships – including the red and blue funnel, a water park and Lido Deck party – as well as the line's newest fun feature, and first-ever trampoline park at sea, in partnership with Sky Zone.

Comprised of tens of thousands of flower petals meticulously applied by hand, the 55-foot-long float will sail the five-mile parade route and show off signature touches, such as flowers from more than 100 countries to represent the number of nations that Carnival employees hail from, snorkelers enjoying a shore excursion, and a RedFrog and a BlueIguana from their namesake poolside watering holes. Additionally, as a replica of the Carnival AirShip flies over the float, fitness enthusiasts will be jumping into the fun on a Sky Zone trampoline built directly into the front of the float.

Celebrating its role as the cruise line that carries the most military personnel, the float also salutes the brave men and women of the Armed Forces with a special appearance by Former Miss USA, Deshauna Barber, godmother of Carnival Panorama's sister ship, Carnival Vista, and the first active member of the military to serve as Miss USA. Every Carnival cruise includes a special onboard tribute to honor guests that have served or currently serve in the U.S. armed forces.

"Carnival is the number one cruise line on the West Coast and the arrival of Carnival Panorama next December will only strengthen our position as the most fun vacation in the region," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We are planning to show a spectacular float to match the spectacular new ship and with the addition of Sky Zone to complement so many of our most popular features and attractions, we're offering even more ways to Choose Fun from the West Coast."

Commented Jeff Platt, president of Sky Zone, "As a Los Angeles-based company, being a part of the Rose Parade is a truly unique and unforgettable way to announce our first Sky Zone at sea which will provide guests of all ages an opportunity to experience exciting new ways to play aboard the amazing new Carnival Panorama."

Designed by Carnival's in-house creative team and Fiesta Parade Floats, construction of the maritime marvel will begin in mid-November and is expected to encompass 10 designers collectively working hundreds of hours. This year's Rose Parade is themed "The Melody of Life" and Carnival will encourage parade fans to "Come Sail Away."

Carnival Panorama will debut with a special three-day inaugural cruise from Long Beach on Dec. 11, 2019, followed by the launch of year-round, seven-day Mexican Riviera service on Dec. 14, 2019. The ship joins Carnival Imagination and Carnival Inspiration to carry upwards of 600,000 guests annually from the West Coast – more than any other cruise operator.

To learn more about Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com. For reservations, contact any travel agent or call 1-800-CARNIVAL. Carnival can also be found on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Journalists also can visit Carnival's media site, carnival-news.com or follow the line's PR department on Twitter at twitter.com/CarnivalPR.

About Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), is "The World's Most Popular Cruise Line®" with 26 ships operating three- to 24-day voyages to The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, New England, Bermuda, Cuba, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia. The line currently has three new ships scheduled for delivery – the 133,500-ton Carnival Panorama set to debut in 2019 and two as-yet-unnamed 180,000-ton ships in 2020 and 2022.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®:

The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual and a variety of accompanying events. 935 volunteer members of the association will drive the success of 130th Rose Parade themed "The Melody of Life," on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, followed by the 105th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Sky Zone, LLC

Founded in 2004, Sky Zone has grown its unmatched indoor trampoline experience to more than 200 franchises across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Australia, the United Kingdom, Norway, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Colombia. The originator in creating innovative ways to play, Sky Zone provides an unmatched active environment in which people come alive and live joyously in the moment with gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions that include Freestyle Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball, Warrior Courses, Warped Walls and more. The franchise has been awarded various accolades, including being ranked the second Fastest Growing Franchise by Inc., the second Smartest Growing Brand by Franchise Times, 53 on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500 list, 273 on the 2015 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 152 on the 2014 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 55 on the Forbes America's Most Promising Companies list. For more information on the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com.

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line

