Carnivore Meat Company Unleashes New Varieties of Nature's Advantage

"This brand is focused on the smart pets in our lives who love us unconditionally and work hard to please us every day," commented VP of Sales, Melissa Olson. "Pets will enjoy many benefits from eating Nature's Advantage food and treats, but one thing shines through above all - a greater sense of pride in our pets and in ourselves."

Nature's Advantage raw freeze-dried food and treats provide a measurably better diet and support health benefits like less shedding, shiny coat, more energy and natural weight control.

The most significant benefit for families is fewer, smaller and less smelly poop! "Who wants to step in or pick up huge piles of poop in their yard?" commented Olson. "Speaking from first-hand experience, the difference I've seen with my own dog, Blaze, was simply transformational." Raw freeze-dried food is highly digestible, allowing all of the nutrients to be easily absorbed by your pet, resulting in smaller, denser stools.

Wholesome Food Made the Way Nature Intended

Nature's Advantage Beef Bites freeze-dried dog treats were initially launched in over 30 Costco stores across the Midwest and quickly moved to sale online. New treats have been added to the brand, providing healthy and nutritious in-between meal options like Chick'n Hearts, Tender Turkey, Minnows, Really Rabbit, Beefy Bites and Savor'n Salmon. These freeze-dried treats are made from USDA inspected ingredients which are custom sourced in the United States.

New food options include Beef Burger Dinner and Butcher's Beef Dinner, available in two sizes, along with Tasty Turkey Dinner and Craving Chicken Dinner. The food and treats are 100% USA made with ingredients that are freeze-dried to lock in the maximum nutritional value for a wholesome meal intended to help your pup live his or her best life. Each variety is Certified Gluten FreeⓇ and Grain Free, boasting a clean ingredient panel. "If your dog could read, they'd pick this food over any other," Olson remarked.

Increasing Digital Efforts

The decision to upgrade the online presence of Nature's Advantage comes as Carnivore Meat Company doubles down on its effort to launch this new consumer-focused brand via eCommerce due to the decreased foot traffic in brick-and-mortar stores during the ongoing pandemic.

The company is moving into the eCommerce space quickly and COVID-19 has accelerated that process. "As consumers became more comfortable with making pet food selections and ordering online with home delivery, we noticed increased velocity in online sales of our other brands," states Jeremy Gesicki, eCommerce Senior Manager "This led to the expansion of Nature's Advantage varieties and a new online storefront."

Product development hasn't stopped with dog food and treats; the company plans to launch a line of freeze-dried cat food and treats in early 2021, catering to the unique needs of cats as obligate carnivores. Check back on naturesadv.com next year to see the new varieties.

About Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company's rapidly growing brands include Nature's Advantage , available online and in select Costco stores, Vital Essentials ®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat ®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company's freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor's Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. www.carnivoremeat.com

Media Contact: Melissa Olson | [email protected]

Dir: 920-367-4063 | Cell: 920-615-2460

Mail: Vital Essentials, P.O. Box 9227, Green Bay, WI 54308-9227

SOURCE Carnivore Meat Company