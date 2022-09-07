CarNow and Insignia Group Innovate Automotive Online Sales

ROCK HILL, S.C., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insignia Group today announced a new partnership with CarNow that will revolutionize how dealerships sell vehicles online. Through Insignia Group's API, CarNow has the ability to offer shoppers an interactive buying experience where they can build a 3D model of their car, add accessories, and purchase everything needed for the dealership to prepare their package.

Accessory sales platform now integrated with CarNow's Digital Retailing software

As the automotive digital retailing space continues to evolve, the Insignia Group-CarNow partnership helps provide a more frictionless experience for consumers and dealers alike. Dealerships are empowered to input package details, labor pricing, and control stock information for all products to give customers a seamless transaction workflow that encompasses everything they would have access to as part of the traditional in-store experience.

"The market release of visualized accessory-on-vehicles content by CarNow is the result of years of work and the next level of accessory merchandising for OEMs and dealerships," says David Copp Stringer, CEO of Insignia Group. "Now consumers will drive the Vehicle Personalization process during the vehicle transaction."

"We are proud to enter into a partnership with Insignia Group, a true market leader in the automotive accessory space," said Tim Cox, co-founder and chief evangelist at CarNow. "Insignia Group provides a unique ecosystem of infrastructure and technology that will help us in our efforts to provide the most comprehensive and seamless digital retailing process in all of automotive. We are excited to continue to develop our technology and platform with a new strategic partner."

The benefits of this new partnership include:

3D car and accessory configurators that are seamlessly integrated with the website.

Dealer-specific pricing: including labor rates, margin, and more.

No need for stock images of new vehicles–it's now included in the system.

Custom accessory packages customers can easily add to their purchases and dealerships can use for advertising purposes.

The integration of the Insignia Group accessory visuals and pricing with CarNow's digital retailing platform will rollout the launch with Volkswagen brand in September 2022, and continue pushing it out to other brands into 2023.

About Insignia Group:

Insignia Group is a market leader in the automotive accessory sector with visual and informational data creation, maintenance, and distribution. We leverage patented technology to enable vehicle buyers to choose accessory items through visualization for Automotive Tier 1 manufacturers and Tier 3 retailers. We are integrated into the major digital retailing and e-commerce platforms casting a wide syndication network throughout the automotive software ecosystem. Our core Software-as-a-Service is provided to automotive dealerships with national programs through Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Jaguar Land Rover. Learn more at https://www.insigniagroup.com/benefits-of-api-to-dealerships .

About CarNow

CarNow is a market leader in digital retailing solutions for the automotive industry, creating frictionless, real-time enterprise software solutions to facilitate the transaction between dealers and consumers. Through innovative solutions, shoppers receive enhanced virtual showroom services, with live support at any time, anywhere, delivered to them on any device. With 5,000 dealership customers and over twenty manufacturer certifications, CarNow is one of the fastest-growing companies in automotive. CarNow is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at https://carnow.com .

Contact:

Allison Timura

Insignia Group

888.579.4458

[email protected]

SOURCE Insignia Group