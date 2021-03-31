Carol A. Larson MSEd, MA, LIMHP, LPC is recognized by Continental Who's Who

KEARNEY, Neb., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol A. Larson MSEd, MA, LIMHP, LPC is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Counselor for her remarkable contributions in Mental Health Counseling, her unwavering devotion to helping her community, and her professional excellence as the owner of Family Life Counseling.

Carol A. Larson

Proudly serving Kearney and the surrounding areas, Family Life Counseling has strived in the last ten years to be a safe environment where you can begin the process of trusting yourself, respecting others, and building healthy relationships. As a locally owned business, Family Life Counseling provides quality counseling services to address depression, anxiety, and trauma. Carol Larson, LIMHP, LPC, counselor, and owner of Family Life Counseling, offers a variety of counseling approaches, including Individual therapy (for adults and adolescents), Couples therapy, Family therapy, and Giving presentations to community groups.



Licensed in the state of Nebraska, Ms. Carol Larson is an independent mental health practitioner and certified professional counselor. She brings years of experience in medical laboratory science and education prior to establishing her practice, Family Life Counseling. In her current capacity, she offers a vast repertoire of expertise in anxiety, depression, addiction, trauma, spiritual concerns, grief, and relationships. She is highly equipped to address the aforementioned concerns through hope and healing with a Christian worldview. Striving to help her clients find balance, Ms. Larson focuses on the four dimensions of life — mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual. Using a variety of effective counseling skills, she is devoted to helping her clients as they work to reach their full potential. In addition to her practice, Ms. Larson is currently writing a book, "Cyber Secrets — A woman's guide to overcome the bondage of pornography." She was recently published in a devotional – "She Writes For Him – Stories of Living Hope."



A native of Nebraska, Ms. Larson graduated from Grace University in Omaha, Nebraska in 2010 with a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Medical Arts from Dana College, a Medical Technology certificate from Nebraska Methodist Hospital, and a Master of Science in Education in Instructional Technology from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.



Throughout her extensive career, Ms. Larson served in various positions to further her professional development. She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital for 12 years and later became the director for the Rural Health Education Distance Learning Research Center at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. After receiving a grant to study rural distancing learning, Ms. Larson played a major role in providing education to place students in smaller groups in a rural setting. She was proud to have had 100% placement of students upon graduation. Subsequently, she gained valuable knowledge as an Associate Professor for the Medical Laboratory Science program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The concept of the Medical Laboratory Science program expanded to surrounding states and was established at the University of Missouri, the University of Iowa, the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs, and Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.



In a constant pursuit to remain aware in her field, Ms. Larson maintains active memberships with the American Counseling Association and the American Association of Christian Counselors. She devotes her time to support charitable endeavors, including Woman's Bible Studies and volunteering at the HelpCare Clinic. She is involved with her church, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, and serves as a pianist and Bible study leader there.



In her spare time, Ms. Larson loves sports, photography, playing piano, reading, and traveling to national parks.



To learn more, please visit https://www.flckearney.com/, https://carolalarson.com/ and https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/carol-a-larson-kearney-ne/83897.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

