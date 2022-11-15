Carol A. Penn, DO, ABOM, FACOFP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol A. Penn, DO, ABOM, FACOFP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever for her extraordinary achievements as a Family Medicine Physician and a Mind-Body Medicine specialist.

Carol A. Penn

A board-certified physician more than 40 years of experience, Dr. Penn has dedicated her career to helping patients gain optimal physical and mental health through preventative medicine, nutrition, and meditation. In addition to her medical practice, she is a best-selling author and international speaker on the merits of mind-body medicine. She notes, "I help people better manage their life challenges through globally proven meditation, mindset, and movement techniques, so they can go from being tired to being transformed."

Dr. Penn obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from New York University and earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine in 2007 at the Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her Residency in Family Medicine at St. Joseph's Hospital. A Fellow in the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, Dr. Penn also holds dual board certifications in Family Medicine by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians and Obesity Medicine by the American Board of Obesity Medicine.

Among her other training, she holds national certifications in Mind-Body Medicine from the Center for Mind-Body Medicine, as a Fitness Coach from Wellcoaches, and as a Certified Personal Trainer from the National Council on Strength and Fitness. She has a 500-hour certification in yoga from Soma Yoga and is certified in Organ Cleansing Qigong. The doctor is also a recent graduate of the Whole Health Medical Institute.

Dr. Penn serves as the CEO and Founder of Penn Global Visions LLC. A teacher and dancer, she is also the Founder and Artistic Director of the Core of Fire, an all-volunteer female dance ministry. In addition, the doctor serves as a clinical faculty member at the Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Penn is a member of the Board of Health and a Trustee with Lunch Break, Inc.

She is also a medical correspondent for WURD Radio in Philadelphia, where she is a frequent guest and podcaster, and the host of her weekly show and podcast: Weightless in Mind Body and Spirit.

She loves traveling, dancing, practicing yoga, and spending time with her family in her spare time. She wishes to dedicate this recognition to her mother, Alma Laura Penn.

For more information, visit www.drcarolpenn.com.

