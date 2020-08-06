Carol A. Stamm, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol A. Stamm, MD, FACOG, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Gynecologist for her outstanding achievements in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of her professional excellence at Uptown Primary Care - Women's Services.

Proudly serving Denver, Colorado, Uptown Primary Care is a medical clinic dedicated to offering the highest standard of comprehensive health and wellness services. The highly trained and dedicated medical team at the Women's Services department provides a wide variety of healthcare services, including family planning and contraception, hormone therapy, menopause and premenopause, pap smears as well as woman care, vulvar skin conditions, and more.

As a seasoned and trusted gynecologist, Dr. Stamm brings more than 25 years of experience to Uptown Primary Care - Women's Services. Her practice focuses on gynecology, and she is well-known to be a caring and compassionate professional. She is also affiliated with Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center, a hospital in the City Park West neighborhood of Denver.

To prepare for her distinguished career, Dr. Stamm earned an undergraduate degree in biology from the University Of Colorado and a medical degree from the University Of Colorado School of Medicine. She is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and a Fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

In light of Dr. Stamm's achievements, she has received numerous awards and recognitions, such as Herbert Gaskill Award for Best Psychoanalytic Paper in 1991 and Best Doctors in America in 2001. She has been profiled numerous times by Marquis Who's Who of American Women, Who's Who in America, etc.

In her spare time, Dr. Stamm enjoys spending time with her parents Robert and Mary Ellen.

In the future, Dr. Stamm plans to continue promoting preventative healthcare for women. Dr. Stamm recognizes her mentors Dr. Jamie McGregor, Dr. Ronald Gibbs, Dr. Christine Gilroy, and in loving memory of Dr. John McFee.

For further information, please visit https://uptownprimarycare.com/.

