ABERDEEN, Wash., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol A. Stormer, OT is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Occupational Therapy in recognition of her role as an Lead Occupational Therapist at Pacific Care Center.

Specialized in providing full-time in house therapy, Pacific Care Center is comprised of a team of well trained physical therapists & physical therapy assistants, occupational therapists, & certified occupational therapy assistants, speech and language pathologists, rehab aides and technicians that have committed themselves to the health and wellness of their patients. With respect, integrity, compassion, and excellence at the forefront of the company's values, the outpatient center specializes in providing exceptional care to those they serve.



With over twenty eight years of experience in the field of Occupational Therapy under her belt, Carol A. Stormer, OT is revered for her remarkable contributions to the industry. Open minded about mentoring and public speaking in the future, Stormer has attained extensive expertise in all facets of Occupational Therapy.



Early in her career, Stormer attended Colorado State University where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy.



In an effort to further advance her professional career, Stormer is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the National Association of Professional Women, World Federation of Occupational Therapists, Occupational Therapy Association of Oregon, Colorado State University, The Sierra Club and Nature Conservancy, and the American Heart Association.



Founder of the Pacific Dragon Boat Association, the association is a nonprofit organization whose primary purpose is to promote the sport of dragon boat racing and foster national and international dragon boat competition. With its inception in 1999 and as one of four region affiliates, the association seeks out in promoting healthy competition.



Stormer dedicates this recognition to her daughter Sierra Battan, her brother Ed Stormer, and in loving memory of her parents, Ralph and Betty Stormer, and in loving memory of her mentor, Elnora Gilfoyle.

