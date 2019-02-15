Carol Campbell Appointed Vice President, Shopper Marketing of Meredith

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP, www.meredith.com), the nation's largest brand-powered food, lifestyle and entertainment media company, engaging over 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, today announced the hire of Carol Campbell to Vice President, Shopper Marketing. In this newly-created role, Carol will work across the company's business units to harness and accelerate shopper marketing capabilities for Meredith's magazine brands. Based at Meredith's New York office, Campbell reports to Meredith Magazines President Doug Olson. Her appointment is effective immediately.

"Shopper marketing represents an important growth opportunity for Meredith's industry-leading magazine brands. With Carol's experience, we'll be able to better anticipate and meet the needs of our clients in this critical area," said Olson. "Carol has the ideal background and strong client relationships that make her the best choice to lead this initiative. I'm delighted to welcome her back to Meredith."

Campbell commented, "Given the strength of our relationships and our massive scale, Meredith is well positioned for continued and accelerated shopper marketing growth. I'm delighted to be back at Meredith and join its talented team during this exciting time."

Campbell rejoins Meredith from Hearst where she was Executive Director, Sales Development. Previously, Campbell was Chief Revenue Officer of PGOA Media, Publisher of Hallmark magazine and Publisher of MORE magazine.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms - including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video - to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches more than 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including over 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S., and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

